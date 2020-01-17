Global  

The Wrap: Lost flights to San Francisco, more hotel rooms, Donatos & Red Robin, and family-friendly Hilliard

bizjournals Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Just when we thought we could get to San Francisco without a layover, we learn that United has put its one direct flight to the Bay Area on hold. Editor Doug Buchanan and I peel the bandage off of that wound as we talk about the biggest headlines of the week. Our discussion this week also includes the need for hotel rooms around the Greater Columbus Convention Center, the happy marriage between Donatos and Red Robin, and how Hilliard is aiming to become a family-friending tourism destination. Yeah,…
