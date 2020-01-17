Global  

Esports Entertainment unveils revamped gambling website with fresh content and features

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (OTCMKTS:GMBL) has come out with an updated version of its esports gambling platform VIE.gg, complete with a suite of new features and device accessibility.  The updates give players additional betting options such as fixed odds, fantasy and pool betting to complement its existing player-to-player wagering.  There’s a rush of new content available with real-time streaming and event coverage now part of the program, and the VIE website is now compatible with all major desktop, mobile and tablet devices.  READ: Esports Entertainment closes on $1M private placement "This is another major milestone for our company,” CEO Grant Johnson said in a statement. “This is our strongest release ever, with every new feature esports gambling enthusiasts could wish for in a platform. Combined with our unsurpassed transparency as a result of our status as a fully reporting public company, we believe VIE.gg is strongly positioned for success in 2020." To make the upgrade happen, Malta-based Esports Entertainment partnered with Askott Entertainment, a company in Vancouver that has been building award-winning online betting and daily fantasy software since 2013. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected]  Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel
