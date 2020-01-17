Global  

The world's most accurate economic forecaster 8 years running told us why Trump's Phase One trade deal is not nearly enough to prevent a looming US slowdown

Business Insider Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The world's most accurate economic forecaster 8 years running told us why Trump's Phase One trade deal is not nearly enough to prevent a looming US slowdown· The Phase One trade deal between the US and China will not serve as a silver bullet that reignites stateside economic growth, according to Christophe Barraud, the chief economist of Market Securities. 
· Barraud has been ranked as the top forecaster of the US economy for eight straight years. 
· In an exclusive interview...
