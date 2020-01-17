Photos: West Texas ranch hits the market for $18.5M

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

An $18.5 million ranch in West Texas has hit the market. The 10,900-acre ranch has a diverse landscape, ample wildlife and a vast water system off of Highway 385. Located slightly more than seven miles from Marathon in the Glass Mountains is the BOSS Ranch. The ranch climbs over 1,600 feet from the flatlands at its entrance to the 5,839’ peak of Leonard Mountain. Hall and Hall Broker Jay Leyendecker said the highly traversable ranch supports modest buildings. Included among these are two… 👓 View full article

