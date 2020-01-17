Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Photos: West Texas ranch hits the market for $18.5M

bizjournals Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
An $18.5 million ranch in West Texas has hit the market. The 10,900-acre ranch has a diverse landscape, ample wildlife and a vast water system off of Highway 385.  Located slightly more than seven miles from Marathon in the Glass Mountains is the BOSS Ranch. The ranch climbs over 1,600 feet from the flatlands at its entrance to the 5,839’ peak of Leonard Mountain.  Hall and Hall Broker Jay Leyendecker said the highly traversable ranch supports modest buildings. Included among these are two…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Price Cut for T. Boone Pickens' Texas Ranch: Now listed at $220 Million [Video]Price Cut for T. Boone Pickens' Texas Ranch: Now listed at $220 Million

Price Cut for T. Boone Pickens' Texas Ranch: Now listed at $220 Million

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:54Published

New year, same trash: Garbage pickup problem in Highlands Ranch [Video]New year, same trash: Garbage pickup problem in Highlands Ranch

Christmas and New Years have come and gone, yet the trash from both is still sitting on many curbs in Highlands Ranch.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Price cut to $220M for T. Boone Pickens’ Texas ranch

Brokers selling the late T. Boone Pickens’ massive Mesa Vista Ranch in the Texas Panhandle have cut the price to $220 million, according to a report in the...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.