South Louisville auto facility sold after 40 years

South Louisville Paint and Body, at 7105 Southside Drive, has been sold to Glaser's Collision Centers, another local company. The purchase price of the facility was not disclosed. Former owner Alice May was looking for a buyer for her 40-year-old business when owner Aaron Glaser approached her, according to a news release. May had purchased the business from her father but was ready to retire and wanted someone local to take it over. Meantime, Glaser's was looking to add a fourth location.


