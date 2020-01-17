Fiat Chrysler may make electric cars in China with Foxconn

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it's in talks with Foxconn in a plan that would build electric cars in China. The automaker (NYSE: FCAU) confirmed in a Friday statement that it's talking with the Taiwanese company about creating an "equal joint venture" to develop and manufacture in China new generation battery electric vehicles and engage in the IoV (Internet of Vehicles) business. "The proposed cooperation, initially focused on the Chinese market, would enable the parties to bring together the…


