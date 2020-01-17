Wall Street is more terrified of an Elizabeth Warren presidency than previously thought, new report finds
Friday, 17 January 2020 () · *A series of five reports that Barclays drew up last year drew a largely negative portrait of a Warren presidency, according to a recent Mother Jones report.*
· *They assessed negative impacts on private equity, the energy and tech sectors, as well as corporations.*
· *But Barclays analysts also said that a Warren could be...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren talked about a report that Sen. Bernie Sanders said he doesn’t believe a woman could win the presidency. Warren said the two talked in 2018 about the 2020 election and the possibility of a female Democratic candidate. She stated: "I thought a woman could win; he disagreed.”...