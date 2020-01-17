Wall Street is more terrified of an Elizabeth Warren presidency than previously thought, new report finds

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *A series of five reports that Barclays drew up last year drew a largely negative portrait of a Warren presidency, according to a recent Mother Jones report.*

· *They assessed negative impacts on private equity, the energy and tech sectors, as well as corporations.*

· *But Barclays analysts also said that a Warren could be... · *A series of five reports that Barclays drew up last year drew a largely negative portrait of a Warren presidency, according to a recent Mother Jones report.*· *They assessed negative impacts on private equity, the energy and tech sectors, as well as corporations.*· *But Barclays analysts also said that a Warren could be 👓 View full article

