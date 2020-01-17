Global  

Slideshow: Here's how key Portland-area real estate markets expanded over the past decade

bizjournals Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The Portland area saw big gains on the commercial real estate front over the past decade, according to a new Cushman & Wakefield analysis. The analysis, titled "Portland's Changing Skyline," reviewed developments in the Portland metropolitan statistical area from 2010 to 2020. It concentrated on key real estate markets such as multifamily housing, offices, retail, industrial/flex and more. Here are a few examples: The Portland area added an estimated 4,066 new hotel rooms from 2010 to 2020. The…
