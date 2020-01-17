Hilton launches new lifestyle brand with 60 hotels planned. Boston is on the list.

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) launched a new lifestyle brand Thursday with as many as 60 hotels in the pipeline, including in D.C. Tempo by Hilton is marketed as an "approachable lifestyle brand" that serves "modern achievers." Hilton, based in McLean, Virginia, has identified 30-something locations for initial Tempo hotels, including in Boston, Washington D.C., New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, San Diego, Charlotte, Houston, Atlanta and Maui. Another 30 deals are in various stages… 👓 View full article

