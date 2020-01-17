SpaceX on track to launch in Central Florida soon

A SpaceX launch for NASA planned for this weekend from Florida's Cape Canaveral is on track for an on-time launch. Hawthorne, California rocket company SpaceX will test its Crew Dragon space capsule on Jan. 18, lifting off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center between 8 a.m.-noon. The launch window has a 90% chance of favorable weather, according to the 45th Weather Squadron, an Air Force unit based at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The launch can be streamed live on NASA's website,…



