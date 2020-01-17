Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

SpaceX on track to launch in Central Florida soon

bizjournals Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
A SpaceX launch for NASA planned for this weekend from Florida's Cape Canaveral is on track for an on-time launch. Hawthorne, California rocket company SpaceX will test its Crew Dragon space capsule on Jan. 18, lifting off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center between 8 a.m.-noon.  The launch window has a 90% chance of favorable weather, according to the 45th Weather Squadron, an Air Force unit based at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The launch can be streamed live on NASA's website,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad - Published < > Embed
News video: Elon Musk’s SpaceX faces final test before launching

Elon Musk’s SpaceX faces final test before launching 00:53

 Elon Musk’s SpaceX is scheduled to launch its first manned flight to the International Space Station early this year.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA rolls out space launch system booster for testing [Video]NASA rolls out space launch system booster for testing

NASA rolled out the core stage of the Space Launch System "mega-rocket" from a New Orleans factory on Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:09Published

SpaceX launches 60 satellites into orbit [Video]SpaceX launches 60 satellites into orbit

SpaceX launched its third batch of Starlink satellites into orbit from a U.S. Air Force base in Florida on Monday evening.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Space X launch scrubbed, flight aims to test safety procedures

Space X is gearing up for a crucial test that could help send astronauts to space from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade. The unmanned Dragon...
CBS News

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon astronaut spacecraft has a key launch Saturday – here’s what’s going down

SpaceX and NASA are getting ready for a key test of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon commercial crew spacecraft on Saturday, and this should be the last major milestone...
TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.