Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months for insider trading

bizjournals Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Disgraced former Congressman Chris Collins was sentenced Friday to 26 months in prison for insider trading. Collins was accused of illegally leaking confidential information about a biopharmaceutical company to his son Cameron and Stephen Zarsky, the father of his son's fiancée. In addition to the prison term, Collins will also serve a one-year supervised release and a $200,000 fine. WGRZ-TV has more on the Collins case here.
