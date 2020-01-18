Global  

Sainsbury's named cheapest supermarket of 2019 by Which?

BBC News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The study by Which? compared the price of 53 products but did not include discounters Aldi and Lidl.
Recent related news from verified sources

Sainsbury’s named cheapest supermarket of 2019, according to Which? study

Sainsbury’s named cheapest supermarket of 2019, according to Which? studyIt beat out prices at Morrisons, which was crowned cheapest in 2018
Wales Online Also reported by •Hull Daily MailDaily Record

Where could you buy the cheapest groceries in December?

We reveal the cheapest supermarket of December 2019 based on branded grocery prices from Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Tesco, among others.
Which?

