China’s Xi ends Myanmar visit with flurry of agreements

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping ended a two-day state visit to Myanmar on Saturday after attending the signing of a raft of agreements buttressing bilateral relations and advancing Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, in which his host country is a key player.



The two sides exchanged memoranda of understanding, letters and protocols covering 33 projects in the fields of information, industry, agriculture, security and the resettlement of internally displaced people in Myanmar's war-torn Kachin State, which borders China.



The agreements were signed after a morning meeting between Xi and Myanmar's leader, State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.



The most significant pact appeared to be a concession and shareholder's agreement for the Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone on the Bay of Bengal. With a deep-water port, it is the terminus of the 1,700-kilometer- (1,055-mile-) long China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, a major link in Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative whose other end is in China's Yunnan province.



Other agreements covered separate projects related to the corridor plan, which includes oil and gas pipelines, and road and rail projects from southern China through various parts of Myanmar to Kyaukphyu.



The Belt and Road Initiative aims to build a network of railroads, highways, ports and other infrastructure connecting China with other points in Asia, Europe and Africa.



The Myanmar corridor provides China with a shortcut to the Indian Ocean, a major goal of Chinese strategic planners. An outlet to the Indian Ocean allows China's sizable oil and gas imports from the Persian Gulf to bypass going through the Strait of Malacca, and could conceivably serve a future military purpose.



Xi's visit nominally marked the 70th anniversary of the... 👓 View full article

