Rare coin of Britain's King Edward VIII fetches record $1.3M

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — One of the world's rarest coins, a gold piece bearing the image of Britain's King Edward VIII before his abdication, has sold for 1 million pounds ($1.3 million), setting a new record for a British coin.

The historical oddity shows Edward, the uncle of Queen Elizabeth II, before he relinquished the throne in 1936 to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

The buyer was a private collector who wanted his identity kept secret. He told the BBC it was a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

Rebecca Morgan, head of collector services at the Royal Mint, said the record price was not surprising.

“The Edward VIII sovereign is one of the rarest and most collectible coins in the world,” Morgan said Friday.

The 22-carat gold coins were never released to the public. The Royal Mint says only a handful are known to exist.
News video: Rare British Coin Sells For $1.3 million

Rare British Coin Sells For $1.3 million 00:32

 A rare coin featuring Britain's King Edward VIII has sold for a record £1 million ($1.3 million). The Royal Mint, which makes all coins for the United Kingdom, said it had sold the coin to a private collector. According to CNN, the coin is known as one of the most coveted coins in the world. It was...

