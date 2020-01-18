Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw awarded 'Order of Australia' Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Bengaluru, Jan 18 (IANS) Biopharmaceutical company Biocon on Saturday said that its Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has been awarded the -- 'Order of Australia' -- Australia's highest civilian honour. 👓 View full article

