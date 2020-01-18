Global  

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw awarded 'Order of Australia'

Sify Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Bengaluru, Jan 18 (IANS) Biopharmaceutical company Biocon on Saturday said that its Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has been awarded the -- 'Order of Australia' -- Australia's highest civilian honour.
Australian civilian honour for Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon chairperson and managing director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has been awarded the Order of Australia, the country’s highest civilian honour, for her s
