Parking of vehicles prohibited

Sunday, 19 January 2020
In view of third one-day International cricket match on Sunday between India and Australia at Chinnaswamy stadium, the police have made the following
News video: Tornado Tosses Vehicles in School's Parking Lot Causing Considerable Damage

Tornado Tosses Vehicles in School's Parking Lot Causing Considerable Damage 00:36

 This school was in session when an unprecedented tornado hit the area. The students didn't get any time to prepare for it. The school building was not hit, but considerable damage occurred to the vehicles in the parking lot. The cars were tossed by the strong winds like toys, and some were found one...

Demanding Answers: Trucks Turning Queens Street Into Illegal Parking Lot [Video]Demanding Answers: Trucks Turning Queens Street Into Illegal Parking Lot

Residents in the South Ozone Park section of Queens are fed up with big trucks parking in the neighborhood and leaving their vehicles for days. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

Parking Brake Might be Part of the Problem [Video]Parking Brake Might be Part of the Problem

Occurred on December 18, 2019 / Kent, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: "I recorded this video of some people driving in the snow from my window. I have a feeling this is the first time they’ve..

Tornado in South Carolina flips cars in high school parking lot, damages more than 70 vehicles

Students at a high school in South Carolina were forced to take cover inside as a tornado swept through the parking lot on Monday, damaging dozens of vehicles. 
FOXNews.com

‘Curb unauthorised parking on Pallavaram -Thoraipakkam 200 Feet Radial Road’

Pedestrians are forced to walk on the busy carriageway due to the stationary vehicles on the roadside
Hindu


