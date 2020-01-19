Parking of vehicles prohibited

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Jukin Media - Published Tornado Tosses Vehicles in School's Parking Lot Causing Considerable Damage 00:36 This school was in session when an unprecedented tornado hit the area. The students didn't get any time to prepare for it. The school building was not hit, but considerable damage occurred to the vehicles in the parking lot. The cars were tossed by the strong winds like toys, and some were found one...