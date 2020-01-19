Global  

McDermott International may file for bankruptcy as soon as next week - Bloomberg

Reuters India Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Oilfield services provider McDermott International Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next week, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
