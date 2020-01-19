Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

CPI MP urges govt to extend comment deadline on labour Codes

Sify Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Communist Party of India (CPI) MP in the Rajya Sabha Binoy Viswam has requested Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar to extend deadline of inviting suggestions from the public on "Industrial Relations Code, 2019" and "Code on Social Security, 2019" for a month.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.