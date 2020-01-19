Buzzy mattress maker Casper is pitching itself as a tech company, just like WeWork did. Here why business experts are dubious. (AAPL, FIT)

Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· Online mattress company Casper tried to pitch itself as a tech company in its recently filed initial public offering paperwork.

· Private investors have given it a tech-like premium, valuing it at $1.1 billion.

· Public investors may well have a different take on the company, especially since it acknowledged in its IPO... · Online mattress company Casper tried to pitch itself as a tech company in its recently filed initial public offering paperwork.· Private investors have given it a tech-like premium, valuing it at $1.1 billion.· Public investors may well have a different take on the company, especially since it acknowledged in its IPO 👓 View full article

