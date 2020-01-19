Global  

Buzzy mattress maker Casper is pitching itself as a tech company, just like WeWork did. Here why business experts are dubious. (AAPL, FIT)

Business Insider Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Buzzy mattress maker Casper is pitching itself as a tech company, just like WeWork did. Here why business experts are dubious. (AAPL, FIT)· Online mattress company Casper tried to pitch itself as a tech company in its recently filed initial public offering paperwork.
· Private investors have given it a tech-like premium, valuing it at $1.1 billion.
· Public investors may well have a different take on the company, especially since it acknowledged in its IPO...
Recent related news from verified sources

Here's why business experts think $1 billion Casper's planned IPO could be a bust

Here's why business experts think $1 billion Casper's planned IPO could be a bust· Online mattress company Casper, which filed for an initial public offering last week, could find it hard to complete its IPO, business experts told Business...
Business Insider

Casper, the buzzy mattress seller adored by millennials, has a costly returns problem that could be a nightmare for its IPO

Casper, the buzzy mattress seller adored by millennials, has a costly returns problem that could be a nightmare for its IPO· Casper's generous return policy on its mattresses is costing the company tens of millions of dollars, the company revealed recently in its initial public...
Business Insider

