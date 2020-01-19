Chuck Kuhn bought another farm, this one from the co-founder of Cisco Systems

Exit101Biz RT @WBJonline: Chuck Kuhn has bought another farm, this time from his neighbor — the co-founder of Cisco Systems. https://t.co/XtsV6fzjaY 23 hours ago Washington Business Journal Chuck Kuhn has bought another farm, this time from his neighbor — the co-founder of Cisco Systems. https://t.co/XtsV6fzjaY 1 day ago Exit101Biz RT @bizjournals: Chuck Kuhn has bought another farm, this time from his neighbor — the co-founder of Cisco Systems. https://t.co/iGgAIAxtfS 1 day ago Business Journals Chuck Kuhn has bought another farm, this time from his neighbor — the co-founder of Cisco Systems. https://t.co/iGgAIAxtfS 1 day ago Exit101Biz RT @bizjournals: Chuck Kuhn has bought another farm, this time from his neighbor — the co-founder of Cisco Systems. https://t.co/ulaWF7s9M3 2 days ago Business Journals Chuck Kuhn has bought another farm, this time from his neighbor — the co-founder of Cisco Systems. https://t.co/ulaWF7s9M3 2 days ago Exit101Biz RT @WBJonline: Chuck Kuhn has bought another farm, this time from his neighbor — the co-founder of Cisco Systems. https://t.co/Qn5AcR8mhm 2 days ago Washington Business Journal Chuck Kuhn has bought another farm, this time from his neighbor — the co-founder of Cisco Systems. https://t.co/Qn5AcR8mhm 2 days ago