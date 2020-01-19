Chuck Kuhn bought another farm, this one from the co-founder of Cisco Systems
Sunday, 19 January 2020 () Chuck Kuhn, founder and CEO of Sterling’s JK Moving Services, has bought a 305-acre farm near Purcellville from the co-founder of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO). Kuhn’s affiliate, Jubilation LLC, acquired Jubilation Farm from Sandy Lerner for $4 million, according to public records. Jubilation is adjacent to Kuhn’s Egypt Farm, home to the JK chief’s expansive house, 18-acre competitive clay pigeon course, archery, pistol and rifle ranges, his helipad and a working farm. The acquisition brings…