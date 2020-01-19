Global  

$1.3M camera upgrade would give Metro Transit a live view inside light rail vehicles

bizjournals Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
The Metropolitan Council plans to purchase new surveillance cameras that would offer transit operators and police a live, high-resolution video feed from inside light rail vehicles. The Met Council is scheduled to vote Jan. 22 on the up to $1.3 million purchase from Hitachi Vantara. Hitachi Vantara is based in Santa Clara, California and has offices in Bloomington. The surveillance-camera upgrade would for the first time give Metro Transit and officers on its police force a real-time view into…
Beethoven birthday present: Sound Transit to rename light rail station Union Street/Symphony Station

Just as the Seattle Symphony celebrates Beethoven's 250th birthday, it receives new recognition. Sound Transit has decided to rename its University Street Link...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

A $7M gap separates two bids to expand light rail maintenance facility in Minneapolis

Significant changes to the Franklin Operations & Maintenance Facility are planned as part of the Southwest Light Rail Transit project.
bizjournals

