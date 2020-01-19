Hilton launches new lifestyle brand with 60 hotels planned. Houston is on the list.

Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) launched a new lifestyle brand Jan. 16 with as many as 60 hotels in the pipeline, including in Houston. Tempo by Hilton is marketed as an "approachable lifestyle brand" that serves "modern achievers." McLean, Virginia-based Hilton has identified 30-something locations for initial Tempo hotels, including in the Houston area as well as Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; Maui; New York; San Diego, California;…


