Hilton launches new lifestyle brand with 60 hotels planned. Houston is on the list.

bizjournals Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) launched a new lifestyle brand Jan. 16 with as many as 60 hotels in the pipeline, including in Houston. Tempo by Hilton is marketed as an "approachable lifestyle brand" that serves "modern achievers." McLean, Virginia-based Hilton has identified 30-something locations for initial Tempo hotels, including in the Houston area as well as Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; Maui; New York; San Diego, California;…
Recent related news from verified sources

Hilton launches new lifestyle brand with 60 hotels planned

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) has launched a new lifestyle brand with as many as 60 hotels in the pipeline. Tempo by Hilton is marketed as an...
bizjournals Also reported by •Business Wire

Hilton Unveils ‘Tempo by Hilton’ – An Elevated and Approachable Lifestyle Brand Offering Thoughtful Design, Efficient Service and Exciting Partnerships

Hilton Unveils ‘Tempo by Hilton’ – An Elevated and Approachable Lifestyle Brand Offering Thoughtful Design, Efficient Service and Exciting PartnershipsMCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today launches Tempo by Hilton, an approachable lifestyle brand curated to serve a growing segment of “modern...
Business Wire

