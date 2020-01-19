Govt moves to limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The commerce and industry ministry has proposed to reduce the number of alcohol bottles and cigarette packets that a passenger can buy at duty-free outlets when returning from an overseas trip, while also seeking a cut in the value of goods and gifts that one can get in without paying duty, which is currently fixed at Rs 50,000. 👓 View full article

