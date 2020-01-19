Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Govt moves to limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle

IndiaTimes Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
The commerce and industry ministry has proposed to reduce the number of alcohol bottles and cigarette packets that a passenger can buy at duty-free outlets when returning from an overseas trip, while also seeking a cut in the value of goods and gifts that one can get in without paying duty, which is currently fixed at Rs 50,000.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Govt mulling one-bottle limit for duty-free alcohol

The commerce ministry has recommended restricting purchase of tax-free alcohol to one bottle at duty-free shops as part of steps to reduce import of...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.