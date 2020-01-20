Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Unlocked: Meet the entire 2020 class of 40 Under 40 winners

bizjournals Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Due to overwhelming demand, the Milwaukee Business Journal has decided to unlock its announcements of the 2020 class of 40 Under 40 winners. Click on the attached slideshow to meet the southeastern Wisconsin young professionals already making a major impact on our region. We initially announced the class in four groups in early January. But today we are presenting the entire list in front of our paywall because of the huge response to our group of honorees. It is important to point out that Milwaukee…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kid Invites Entire Kindergarten Class To His Adoption Hearing [Video]Kid Invites Entire Kindergarten Class To His Adoption Hearing

Five-year-old Michael was officially adopted by his foster parents and during the hearing was supported by his entire kindergarten class.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 01:25Published

Michigan boy brings entire class to adoption ceremony [Video]Michigan boy brings entire class to adoption ceremony

Michigan boy brings entire class to adoption ceremonya

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

uwparkside

UW-Parkside UW-Parkside Athletics Director Andrew Gavin was named in the Milwaukee Business Journal's 2020 Class of 40 Under 40… https://t.co/CWIumulgz5 2 days ago

MilwaukeeoGoing

Milwaukee oGoing What's going on? Unlocked: Meet the entire 2020 class of 40 Under 40 winners - Milwaukee - Milwaukee Business Journ… https://t.co/QU6CXazBj8 2 days ago

ToddBragstadMBJ

Todd Bragstad Unlocked: Meet the entire 2020 class of 40 Under 40 winners https://t.co/n8ELccS7bh via @MKEBizJournal 3 days ago

SLeskMBJ

Sari Lesk RT @dschuylerMBJ: See them all - Unlocked: Meet the entire 2020 class of 40 Under 40 winners https://t.co/OH2cIX0Nxy @MKEBizJournal 4 days ago

dschuylerMBJ

David Schuyler See them all - Unlocked: Meet the entire 2020 class of 40 Under 40 winners https://t.co/OH2cIX0Nxy @MKEBizJournal 5 days ago

brhaas23

Ben Haas RT @ToddBragstadMBJ: Unlocked: Meet the entire 2020 class of 40 Under 40 winners https://t.co/n8ELccS7bh via @MKEBizJournal 5 days ago

barbzaferosMBJ

BarbaraZaferosMBJ The entire unlocked award list: Meet the 2020 class of 40 Under 40 winners https://t.co/XKxI10Qu5N via @MKEBizJournal 5 days ago

robertwinthrop

Bob Hill Unlocked: Meet the entire 2020 class of 40 Under 40 winners https://t.co/hVd3EdNCkQ via @MKEBizJournal 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.