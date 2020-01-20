Global  

Team Nirmala Sitharaman says Halwa is ready, did they add that Secret Ingredient?

Sify Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Catch all the actions from the Halwa ceremony of the Finance Ministry. Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur and several officials from the Finance Ministry and Budget cell participated at this event.
News video: Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman attends 'Halwa ceremony' at Finance ministry |Oneindia

Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman attends 'Halwa ceremony' at Finance ministry |Oneindia 01:31

