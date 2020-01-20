Hilton launches new lifestyle brand with 60 hotels planned
Monday, 20 January 2020 () Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) has launched a new lifestyle brand with as many as 60 hotels in the pipeline. Tempo by Hilton is marketed as an "approachable lifestyle brand" that serves "modern achievers." McLean, Va.-based Hilton has identified 30-something locations for initial Tempo hotels, including in Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Nashville, San Diego, Charlotte, Houston, Atlanta and Maui. Another 30 deals are in various stages of development. Hilton declined…
Urban mobility with purely electric drive can now also be experienced in hallmark MINI style. The new MINI Cooper SE makes it possible. It combines sustainable mobility with the riding fun, expressive design and premium quality that are typical of MINI. As such, the first solely electrically powered...
Although the TV world has spent the last five years considering the subscription video (SVOD) boom, a growing trend in ad-supported TV services (AVODs) is opening new opportunities for new entrants and..