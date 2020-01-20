Hilton launches new lifestyle brand with 60 hotels planned

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) has launched a new lifestyle brand with as many as 60 hotels in the pipeline. Tempo by Hilton is marketed as an "approachable lifestyle brand" that serves "modern achievers." McLean, Va.-based Hilton has identified 30-something locations for initial Tempo hotels, including in Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Nashville, San Diego, Charlotte, Houston, Atlanta and Maui. Another 30 deals are in various stages of development. Hilton declined… 👓 View full article



