Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hilton launches new lifestyle brand with 60 hotels planned

bizjournals Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) has launched a new lifestyle brand with as many as 60 hotels in the pipeline. Tempo by Hilton is marketed as an "approachable lifestyle brand" that serves "modern achievers." McLean, Va.-based Hilton has identified 30-something locations for initial Tempo hotels, including in Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Nashville, San Diego, Charlotte, Houston, Atlanta and Maui. Another 30 deals are in various stages of development. Hilton declined…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AutoMotions - Published < > Embed
News video: The new MINI Electric Trailer

The new MINI Electric Trailer 01:00

 Urban mobility with purely electric drive can now also be experienced in hallmark MINI style. The new MINI Cooper SE makes it possible. It combines sustainable mobility with the riding fun, expressive design and premium quality that are typical of MINI. As such, the first solely electrically powered...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung’s Scott Welcomes Vevo To TV Plus [Video]Samsung’s Scott Welcomes Vevo To TV Plus

Although the TV world has spent the last five years considering the subscription video (SVOD) boom, a growing trend in ad-supported TV services (AVODs) is opening new opportunities for new entrants and..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:48Published

Hyundai N Brand Reveals All-New RM19 Sports Car Prototype [Video]Hyundai N Brand Reveals All-New RM19 Sports Car Prototype

Hyundai N Brand Reveals All-New RM19 Sports Car Prototype

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hilton launches new lifestyle brand with 60 hotels planned. Houston is on the list.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) launched a new lifestyle brand Jan. 16 with as many as 60 hotels in the pipeline, including in Houston. Tempo by...
bizjournals

Airxchange Launches New Corporate Brand and Website

Airxchange Launches New Corporate Brand and WebsiteROCKLAND, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airxchange, Inc., a global provider of innovative energy recovery ventilation (ERV) products, today announced the launch of a...
Business Wire


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.