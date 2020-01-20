Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Magic City Newsmakers: Bryant Bank, BCBS, Trussville To Go, Opera Birmingham and more

bizjournals Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Good works Opera Birmingham is presenting the Southeast’s premiere of “Independence Eve” on Jan. 24 and Jan. 26 at RMTC Cabaret Theatre. The Albert Schweitzer Fellowship of Alabama selected its 2020-21 class of Alabama Schweitzer Fellows. Seventeen graduate students from Auburn University, Samford University, the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Montevallo will spend the next 15 months learning to effectively address the social factors that…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bhambizjrnl

Birmingham Business Journal Magic City Newsmakers: Bryant Bank, Trussville To Go, Opera Birmingham https://t.co/zrm7bv1hgU 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.