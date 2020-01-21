U.S. mortgage rates continue a favorable hold

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () U.S. mortgage rates continue to hold steady at a favorable rate, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.65 percent for the week ending Jan. 16 — just slightly above last week's rate of 3.64 percent. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.45 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Mortgage rates inched up by one basis point this week ... By all accounts, mortgage rates remain low and, along with a strong job market, are fueling…
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday held interest rates steady and signaled borrowing costs are likely to remain unchanged indefinitely, with moderate economic growth and low unemployment expected to..