U.S. mortgage rates continue a favorable hold



Recent related videos from verified sources Past Decade of Rate Cuts May Be Tapped Out -- Will the Next Decade Bring More Fiscal Stimulus? The Federal Reserve has put interest rate cuts on hold. Some think low rates can't boost economic growth much from here and that more fiscal policy should be on deck. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:16Published on December 12, 2019 Fed keeps interest rates on hold amid 'favorable' outlook The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday held interest rates steady and signaled borrowing costs are likely to remain unchanged indefinitely, with moderate economic growth and low unemployment expected to.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27Published on December 11, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Long-term US mortgage rates slump to 3-month lows WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week to their lowest level in three months, deepening the incentive for prospective homebuyers...

Seattle Times 3 days ago



US mortgage rates continue to decline The interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the US averaged 3.6% in the week that ended Thursday, 5 basis points be -More-

SmartBrief 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this