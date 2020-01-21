Stocks are sinking on fears of the deadly virus in China — 'Markets are worried about this spreading to more cities'
Tuesday, 21 January 2020
· *Global stocks dropped on Tuesday as investors braced for coronavirus to spread as hundreds of millions of people travel across Asia to celebrate Chinese New Year this weekend.*
· *Travel, retail, and luxury goods stocks fell sharply on fears that the disease, which has already infected 224 people and killed four, will...
Panic coursed through the world's second-largest equity market as investors sold stocks on concern a deadly virus will worsen over China's week-long trading... News24 Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •Seattle Times
