Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Icici Bank introduces cardless cash withdrawals at ATMs

Finextra Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a ‘Cardless Cash Withdrawal’ facility from its ATMs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pksrivastava6

Pramod Srivastava ICICI Bank introduces cardless cash withdrawal facility through ATMs. https://t.co/ie0Xxgtur8 via @economictimes 3 hours ago

Aakriti

Aakriti I really do want to know how I will get the cash - ICICI Bank introduces cardless cash withdrawal facility through… https://t.co/pvDXJ0V1ET 5 hours ago

samarjeet_n

SAMARJEET NARAYAN RT @samarjeet_n: ICICI Bank introduces cardless cash withdrawal facility through ATMs https://t.co/BEVTdszTV2 5 hours ago

a_parasnis

Ashutosh Parasnis Cardless cash withdrawal. ICICI Bank introduces new way of ATM cash withdrawal - https://t.co/Zyq3YssyBi #digitalbanking 6 hours ago

djofwinterfell

Dheeraj Jha RT @EconomicTimes: .@ICICIBank on Tuesday launched #cardless #cash withdrawal facility from its ATMs with a per day transaction limit of Rs… 7 hours ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times .@ICICIBank on Tuesday launched #cardless #cash withdrawal facility from its ATMs with a per day transaction limit… https://t.co/UHZbME28nE 11 hours ago

samarjeet_n

SAMARJEET NARAYAN ICICI Bank introduces cardless cash withdrawal facility through ATMs https://t.co/BEVTdszTV2 16 hours ago

by_scoop

ByScoop ICICI Bank introduces cardless cash withdrawal facility through ATMs with per day limit of Rs 20000… https://t.co/Y0uiwlQWFW 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.