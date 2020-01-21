Global  

Maria Sharapova Crashes Out Of Australian Open In First Round

RTTNews Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Former champion Maria Sharapova crashed out of Australian Open losing 6-3 6-4 to Croatian 19th seed Donna Vekic. The defeat meant Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion, would fall outside the world's top 350 in the rankings. The 32-year-old Russian player is currently ranked No.145. Sharapova, a winner at Melbourne Park in 2008, required a wildcard to make the main draw this year. Following
