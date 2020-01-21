Global  

Local dairy’s confident despite two major milk producers filing for bankruptcy

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WKEF/WRGT) — Two major milk producers have filed for bankruptcy leaving some to wonder what the future holds for the dairy industry and local dairy producers.  Young’s Jersey Dairy has been around for 151 years. The Yellow Springs staple is known for its ice cream and cheese, but with Borden Dairy Company and Dean Foods filing for bankruptcy, will this local business feel the effects? “We’re really tiny compared to those folks, we milk our own cows here, we use our…
 The Food and Drug Administration is getting a push from senators to stop labeling non-dairy products as milk, cheese or yogurt. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

According to CNN.com, cow milk sales have been steadily declining over the past few years. Both Borden and Dean Foods, two of the largest milk processors in the U.S. both recently filed for bankruptcy...

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:45Published


With many dairy farmers under pressure due to the persistently low price of milk, the Queensland industry is launching its own campaign to encourage consumers to...
