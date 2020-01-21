Local dairy’s confident despite two major milk producers filing for bankruptcy

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WKEF/WRGT) — Two major milk producers have filed for bankruptcy leaving some to wonder what the future holds for the dairy industry and local dairy producers. Young’s Jersey Dairy has been around for 151 years. The Yellow Springs staple is known for its ice cream and cheese, but with Borden Dairy Company and Dean Foods filing for bankruptcy, will this local business feel the effects? “We’re really tiny compared to those folks, we milk our own cows here, we use our… 👓 View full article

