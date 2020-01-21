Global  

5 things to know, including retail closures at Arden Fair

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Welcome to Tuesday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. Notable Arden Fair closures Stationery company Papyrus is closing all its stores, according to a report from Retail Dive. The chief operating officer from Schurman Retail Group, which owns those stores, attributed the decision to the "current challenges of the retail industry." Papyrus has one local store, which is in Arden Fair, according to its website. Meanwhile, Gap Inc. is scaling back its presence in Arden Fair. A GapKids…
