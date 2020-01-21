5 things to know, including retail closures at Arden Fair

Welcome to Tuesday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. Notable Arden Fair closures Stationery company Papyrus is closing all its stores, according to a report from Retail Dive. The chief operating officer from Schurman Retail Group, which owns those stores, attributed the decision to the "current challenges of the retail industry." Papyrus has one local store, which is in Arden Fair, according to its website. Meanwhile, Gap Inc. is scaling back its presence in Arden Fair. A GapKids…

Recent related news from verified sources Gap closing one of its stores in Arden Fair Gap Inc. is pulling the plug on one of its local stores. A GapKids store in Arden Fair mall will close Jan. 26, according to the company. It's one of two stores...

