Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Health notes: Catholic Health names new CFO; health disparities center hires leader; designation for ECMC

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Catholic Health's new CFO was promoted after serving as vice president of finance/corporate controller. He will oversee finance, revenue management, health information and supply chain management at the $1.2 billion health system.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: Catholic Health teams up to provide critical support to FeedMore WNY

Catholic Health teams up to provide critical support to FeedMore WNY 01:16

 Catholic Health teams up to provide critical support to FeedMore WNY

Recent related videos from verified sources

UArizona issues health alert for coronavirus [Video]UArizona issues health alert for coronavirus

The Campus Health Center at the University of Arizona is offering tips for travelers and people who have recently traveled to China.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:14Published

China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus [Video]China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus

China's National Health Commission is providing an update on coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 11:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Buffalo-area facilities among thousands affected by hospital gown recall

A national recall of hospital surgical gowns led to serious scrambling over the past week at Buffalo General Medical Center. The recall covered gowns used in...
bizjournals

Queen's opens new Island Urgent Care center in Kakaako: Slideshow

The Queen's Health System held a blessing ceremony commemorating the opening of the new Queen's Island Urgent Care center in Kakaako on Thursday. Click through...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.