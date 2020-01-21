Health notes: Catholic Health names new CFO; health disparities center hires leader; designation for ECMC

Catholic Health's new CFO was promoted after serving as vice president of finance/corporate controller. He will oversee finance, revenue management, health information and supply chain management at the $1.2 billion health system.



