Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Canada to unveil legislation to ratify USMCA deal on Jan 29 - Trudeau

Reuters India Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
The Canadian government will unveil legislation to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal on Jan. 29, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trudeau Seeks Help From Opposition Parties [Video]Trudeau Seeks Help From Opposition Parties

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on opposition parties to work with him. He needs help passing a tax cut, strengthening the healthcare system and fighting for climate change. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Trudeau and Mexican official meet to push new NAFTA deal [Video]Trudeau and Mexican official meet to push new NAFTA deal

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday met with Mexico's Deputy Foreign Minister for North America Jesus Seade to discuss the USMCA and push it 'over the finish line' as Trudeau said.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'I have not spoken to Her Majesty,' Trudeau says of security costs as Harry arrives in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has yet to speak to the Queen about Prince Harry and Meghan moving to Canada and there has been no deal reached between...
CBC.ca

Canada to approve new NAFTA free trade deal next week

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday Canada will move next week to formally approve the new North American trade agreement. Trudeau said...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.