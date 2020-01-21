Milwaukee named one of the fastest-growing destinations to travel last-minute in 2020

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

GoLastMinute, a travel website that specializes in last-minute travel bookings, ranked Milwaukee as one of the top 37 fastest-growing destinations to travel to last minute in 2020. The website analyzed over 150,000 last-minute flight searches to come up with its list of the 37 destinations. Milwaukee ranked 31st in the last-minute travel destinations in 2020 with 6% year-over-year growth, according to GoLastMinute. Mexico City ranked as the top last-minute travel destination with 69% year-over-year…


