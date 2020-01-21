Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Milwaukee named one of the fastest-growing destinations to travel last-minute in 2020

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
GoLastMinute, a travel website that specializes in last-minute travel bookings, ranked Milwaukee as one of the top 37 fastest-growing destinations to travel to last minute in 2020. The website analyzed over 150,000 last-minute flight searches to come up with its list of the 37 destinations. Milwaukee ranked 31st in the last-minute travel destinations in 2020 with 6% year-over-year growth, according to GoLastMinute. Mexico City ranked as the top last-minute travel destination with 69% year-over-year…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cancun Became a Hot Vacation Spot Because of a Computer Program [Video]Cancun Became a Hot Vacation Spot Because of a Computer Program

Cancun was basically unknown to the world 50 years ago, until the Mexican government crunched some numbers and turned it into a tourist destination.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:08Published

A Baseball Getaway in Sunny San Diego [Video]A Baseball Getaway in Sunny San Diego

Calling all Milwaukee baseball fans! Country Travel Discoveries is here to share an exciting travel opportunity to visit San Diego for a baseball-themed tour to see Milwaukee play this coming summer!..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Serena Williams' shocking loss ends record bid

*Melbourne:* Serena Williams was sensationally knocked out of the Australian Open third round by China's Wang Qiang on Friday, torpedoing her bid for a...
Mid-Day

SIXT wins the prestigious Business Travel Award for the best technological travel innovation of 2020

· SIXT wins the international award for business travel in the category “Best New Travel Technology Product” with the SIXT App and the mobility platform...
EQS Group


Tweets about this

edgar13c

Edgar RT @milwaukee2020: “In a busy year with Milwaukee hosting the Democratic National Convention along with other events including the Ryder Cu… 4 hours ago

milwaukee2020

Milwaukee2020 “In a busy year with Milwaukee hosting the Democratic National Convention along with other events including the Ryd… https://t.co/nGHH0C864G 3 days ago

MarkKassMBJ

Mark Kass RT @MNaczekMBJ: #Milwaukee named one of the fastest-growing destinations to travel last-minute in 2020 https://t.co/MRa5dzI0ls via @MKEBizJ… 3 days ago

MNaczekMBJ

Margaret Naczek #Milwaukee named one of the fastest-growing destinations to travel last-minute in 2020 https://t.co/MRa5dzI0ls via @MKEBizJournal 3 days ago

ToddBragstadMBJ

Todd Bragstad Milwaukee named one of the fastest-growing destinations to travel last-minute in 2020 https://t.co/TuiKYRe24X via @MKEBizJournal 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.