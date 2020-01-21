Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Why Southwest Airlines' new CCO hopes for a 'boring' 2020

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Andrew Watterson wants Southwest Airlines Co. to have a boring 2020. Having the 737 Max out of its network for much of 2019 robbed Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) of the chance to add to its network. Now, the carrier is looking to execute on the growth it planned for 2019 and 2020 in just this year. "Our growth next year is going to be quite boring, and it'll be the stuff that doesn't take a whole lot of time to spool up," Andrew Watterson, Southwest's chief commercial officer, said in an interview…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Despite Falling Q4 Profits, Dallas-Based Southwest Airlines Still Increased Profit-Sharing

Despite Falling Q4 Profits, Dallas-Based Southwest Airlines Still Increased Profit-Sharing 00:33

 Despite profits tumbling more than 21% Dallas-based Southwest Airlines still plans on sharing more than $650 million with employees. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Southwest Airlines Joins The Pack, Delays 737 Max Return Until At Least June [Video]Southwest Airlines Joins The Pack, Delays 737 Max Return Until At Least June

Southwest Airlines has given notice that they are delaying putting Boeing 737 Max back on their schedule until at least early June. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:40Published

'Would I be flying coach if I was Donald Trump?': Funny impersonator takes over flight [Video]'Would I be flying coach if I was Donald Trump?': Funny impersonator takes over flight

This Trump impersonation really "soars" above the rest. Watch as a Southwest Airlines flight from Houston, Texas to Orlando, Florida, was treated to quite the show.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Southwest joins others in axing 737 Max from its network until June

In what was an expected move, Southwest Airlines again pushed back the projected return of the 737 Max to its schedule. The beleaguered plane is now out of...
bizjournals

These US airlines had the most on-time flights during 2019, new ranking shows

The two U.S. airlines that are the biggest carriers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport have fared well in a comparison of on-time flights in North...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

TheSTLScoop

St. Louis News Why Southwest Airlines' new CCO hopes for a 'boring' 2020 https://t.co/eQFN0fAAkJ 2 days ago

AtlantaNewsFeed

Atlanta News Atl Business Chronicle: Why Southwest Airlines' new CCO hopes for a 'boring' 2020 https://t.co/xmc0ZUoxdR 4 days ago

DallasBizNews

Dallas Biz Journal RT @DBJHoopfer: Why @SouthwestAir's new CCO hopes for a 'boring' 2020 https://t.co/8DJ02aRw0v via @DallasBizNews $LUV 4 days ago

DBJHoopfer

Evan Hoopfer Why @SouthwestAir's new CCO hopes for a 'boring' 2020 https://t.co/8DJ02aRw0v via @DallasBizNews $LUV 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.