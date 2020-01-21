Why Southwest Airlines' new CCO hopes for a 'boring' 2020

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Andrew Watterson wants Southwest Airlines Co. to have a boring 2020. Having the 737 Max out of its network for much of 2019 robbed Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) of the chance to add to its network. Now, the carrier is looking to execute on the growth it planned for 2019 and 2020 in just this year. "Our growth next year is going to be quite boring, and it'll be the stuff that doesn't take a whole lot of time to spool up," Andrew Watterson, Southwest's chief commercial officer, said in an interview…


