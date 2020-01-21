Looking for tickets to the Super Bowl? Get ready to pay

Franklin Salgado RT @gotsis96: If you looking for #Super Bowl tickets you can bid on 2 of them bad boys at https://t.co/ujAUDrSJ1h All proceeds are going… 1 hour ago Melon Head RT @RudyHavenstein: "StubHub Will Now Let You Go Into Debt to Nab Super Bowl Tickets" "Looking for Super Bowl tickets, but don’t have the… 1 hour ago Krystal Anthony RT @frntofficesport: Are Super Bowl tickets worth going into debt? According to @business, StubHub is partnering with Affirm Inc. to let c… 3 hours ago Adam Gotsis If you looking for #Super Bowl tickets you can bid on 2 of them bad boys at https://t.co/ujAUDrSJ1h All proceeds… https://t.co/iu51z7sOC0 4 hours ago Kimberly Wolfson Looking for Super Bowl tickets, but don’t have the $6,800 cash right now? StubHub will let you buy them on a paymen… https://t.co/ew2pXZyUkM 4 hours ago Yarik Sabitov/YES Market Media Looking for Super Bowl tickets, but don’t have the $6,800 cash right now? StubHub will let you buy them on a paymen… https://t.co/PSWNtqWKo1 5 hours ago Kris Ketz RT @KCBizJournal: If you're looking for tickets to the first Chiefs Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, get ready to experience some sticker… 5 hours ago KC Business Journal If you're looking for tickets to the first Chiefs Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, get ready to experience some s… https://t.co/eQ4VyFKCEK 5 hours ago