Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Looking for tickets to the Super Bowl? Get ready to pay

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
It's been 50 years since the Kansas City Chiefs appeared in the Super Bowl, so attending the National Football League championship this year is being seen by Chiefs fans as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But if you're thinking about buying tickets to the Feb. 2 game, be prepared to experience some sticker shock. In 1970, Chiefs fans paid about $15 per ticket to attend Super Bowl IV, or about $98 adjusted for inflation, according to a database compiled by the (Minneapolis) Star Tribune. But today…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: Tickets for the 2020 Super Bowl the most expensive yet

Tickets for the 2020 Super Bowl the most expensive yet 01:05

 According to Seatgeek, the average price of a ticket sold recently was over $6,700, and the average resale price is currently about $6,200.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tuesday surprise! Chiefs fan wins tickets to Super Bowl LIV [Video]Tuesday surprise! Chiefs fan wins tickets to Super Bowl LIV

One lucky Chiefs fan was surprised Tuesday with the ultimate football prize as former Pro Bowl offensive guard Will Shields and members of the NFL Extra Points Credit Card team showed up to her office..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:01Published

Super bowl business opportunities [Video]Super bowl business opportunities

South Florida businesses are capitalizing on the upcoming Super Bowl.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Scenes from the Packers/49ers NFC Championship game: Slideshow

The San Francisco 49ers are heading back to the Super Bowl. They won the NFC Championship on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, beating the...
bizjournals

Need a flight to Super Bowl LIV? These 5 KCI airlines are ready to get you to Miami

If you're lucky enough to score a ticket to Super Bowl LIV, next up on your shopping list should be catching a flight to the game. Normally, just three airlines...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

amzgspidey

Franklin Salgado RT @gotsis96: If you looking for #Super Bowl tickets you can bid on 2 of them bad boys at https://t.co/ujAUDrSJ1h All proceeds are going… 1 hour ago

sweetandownlow

Melon Head RT @RudyHavenstein: "StubHub Will Now Let You Go Into Debt to Nab Super Bowl Tickets" "Looking for Super Bowl tickets, but don’t have the… 1 hour ago

Sportskryst

Krystal Anthony RT @frntofficesport: Are Super Bowl tickets worth going into debt? According to @business, StubHub is partnering with Affirm Inc. to let c… 3 hours ago

gotsis96

Adam Gotsis If you looking for #Super Bowl tickets you can bid on 2 of them bad boys at https://t.co/ujAUDrSJ1h All proceeds… https://t.co/iu51z7sOC0 4 hours ago

khw77

Kimberly Wolfson Looking for Super Bowl tickets, but don’t have the $6,800 cash right now? StubHub will let you buy them on a paymen… https://t.co/ew2pXZyUkM 4 hours ago

yesmarketmedia

Yarik Sabitov/YES Market Media Looking for Super Bowl tickets, but don’t have the $6,800 cash right now? StubHub will let you buy them on a paymen… https://t.co/PSWNtqWKo1 5 hours ago

KrisKetzKMBC

Kris Ketz RT @KCBizJournal: If you're looking for tickets to the first Chiefs Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, get ready to experience some sticker… 5 hours ago

KCBizJournal

KC Business Journal If you're looking for tickets to the first Chiefs Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, get ready to experience some s… https://t.co/eQ4VyFKCEK 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.