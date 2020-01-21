Looking for tickets to the Super Bowl? Get ready to pay
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () It's been 50 years since the Kansas City Chiefs appeared in the Super Bowl, so attending the National Football League championship this year is being seen by Chiefs fans as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But if you're thinking about buying tickets to the Feb. 2 game, be prepared to experience some sticker shock. In 1970, Chiefs fans paid about $15 per ticket to attend Super Bowl IV, or about $98 adjusted for inflation, according to a database compiled by the (Minneapolis) Star Tribune. But today…
One lucky Chiefs fan was surprised Tuesday with the ultimate football prize as former Pro Bowl offensive guard Will Shields and members of the NFL Extra Points Credit Card team showed up to her office..