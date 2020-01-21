Boeing slides to its lowest level in 13 months after pushing the 737 Max's ungrounding to mid-2020 Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

· *Boeing shares slumped as much as 5.5% in late Tuesday trading after the company announced its 737 Max won't return to service until at least mid-2020.*

· *The stock tanked to its lowest price since December 2018, wiping out more than $10 billion in market value.*

· *Boeing shares slumped as much as 5.5% in late Tuesday trading after the company announced its 737 Max won't return to service until at least mid-2020.*

· *The stock tanked to its lowest price since December 2018, wiping out more than $10 billion in market value.*

· *The company's latest estimate for the model's return to

