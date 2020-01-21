La Macchia Group reveals long-term succession plan, names new president

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

La Macchia Group, a Milwaukee consulting and design-build firm for financial institutions, said Tuesday that Tom Kennedy has been named president and Scott Fulton has assumed the role of chief financial officer under a new long-term succession plan. Under the plan, Benjamin La Macchia and Dave Throndson have been named future ownership successors. Ralph La Macchia has been named chairman of the board, and Mary Lou La Macchia has been named vice chair. Ralph and Mary Lou La Macchia are the firm's… 👓 View full article

