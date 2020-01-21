Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

La Macchia Group reveals long-term succession plan, names new president

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
La Macchia Group, a Milwaukee consulting and design-build firm for financial institutions, said Tuesday that Tom Kennedy has been named president and Scott Fulton has assumed the role of chief financial officer under a new long-term succession plan. Under the plan, Benjamin La Macchia and Dave Throndson have been named future ownership successors. Ralph La Macchia has been named chairman of the board, and Mary Lou La Macchia has been named vice chair. Ralph and Mary Lou La Macchia are the firm's…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Come to us': Palestinian leader on Trump's plan

'Come to us': Palestinian leader on Trump's plan 01:54

 U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his long-awaited peace plan for Israelis and Palestinians within days. Trump's history of upending diplomatic norms in the region means that Palestinian leaders are unlikely to support the "deal of the century." Matthew Larotonda reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump says Palestinians may reject his long-awaited peace plan [Video]Trump says Palestinians may reject his long-awaited peace plan

U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration had readied a proposal meant to peacefully resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but acknowledged that Palestinians may reject the plan. Zachary..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:34Published

Trump: Palestinians may reject Mideast peace plan, but 'it's something they should want' [Video]Trump: Palestinians may reject Mideast peace plan, but 'it's something they should want'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called a long-awaited peace plan the "closest it's ever come" to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but acknowledged that the Palestinians may at first..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CPPIB CEO Mark Machin Appointed Board Chair of FCLTGlobal

CPPIB CEO Mark Machin Appointed Board Chair of FCLTGlobalDAVOS, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FCLTGlobal, the non-profit organization that develops research and tools that encourage long-term investing, has appointed...
Business Wire

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies bolsters its capability at European operations with automated DNA printer

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA) (OTCMKTS:IPATF) has bolstered its capabilities at its European operations, it told investors on Monday.  The biotech...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ToddBragstadMBJ

Todd Bragstad La Macchia Group reveals long-term succession plan, names new president https://t.co/Jram2ANN7f via @MKEBizJournal 5 days ago

dschuylerMBJ

David Schuyler RT @ToddBragstadMBJ: La Macchia Group reveals long-term succession plan, names new president https://t.co/oStNlEmcHv via @MKEBizJournal 5 days ago

gowdyfinancial

Gowdy Financial Grp La Macchia Group reveals long-term succession plan, names new president https://t.co/urimr7tSaI 6 days ago

loukwok

Louis Kwok La Macchia Group reveals long-term succession plan, names new president https://t.co/bhD0zHkCA5 6 days ago

ToddBragstadMBJ

Todd Bragstad La Macchia Group reveals long-term succession plan, names new president https://t.co/oStNlEmcHv via @MKEBizJournal 6 days ago

loukwok

Louis Kwok La Macchia Group reveals long-term succession plan, names new president https://t.co/wELzJItPm3 6 days ago

gowdyfinancial

Gowdy Financial Grp La Macchia Group reveals long-term succession plan, names new president https://t.co/oPCIVysCd1 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.