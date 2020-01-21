Netflix subscriber forecast misses Wall Street estimate as market leader faces Disney

Alexis Van Horn RT @Reuters: Netflix said that competitive pressure and a recent price hike impacted its U.S. business, where subscriber growth fell short… 4 minutes ago Reuters Netflix said that competitive pressure and a recent price hike impacted its U.S. business, where subscriber growth… https://t.co/XX3eAn6rdK 12 minutes ago Peter Schorsch Netflix added 423,000 domestic subscribers in the fourth quarter, compared with the third. It had forecast an incre… https://t.co/uRufJBUw63 41 minutes ago ❌🇬🇷GreekToMe🇺🇸❌ RT @N8iveTucsonan: Do you believe U.S. Netflix subscriptions down because of “competition” or something else?🤔 Netflix Subscriber Growth F… 53 minutes ago Laura Anthony, Esq. Netflix Subscriber Growth Falls Short in U.S., but Leaps Abroad- https://t.co/5dOqFHoFXO #Netflix 1 hour ago H.A. Barasa😎 RT @ReutersBiz: Netflix added more paying subscribers than Wall Street expected in the fourth quarter, beating international subscriber est… 2 hours ago The Wave Foundation Netflix added 423,000 domestic subscribers in the fourth quarter, compared with the third. It had forecast an incre… https://t.co/jkF7ef3zQX 2 hours ago Larry Soto Netflix subscriber forecast misses Wall Street estimate... https://t.co/lvMoECa36n 2 hours ago