Netflix subscriber forecast misses Wall Street estimate as market leader faces Disney

Reuters Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Netflix Inc missed Wall Street subscriber forecasts for the first quarter Tuesday, amid pressure from lower-cost services from Walt Disney Co and Apple Inc in the streaming video wars.
News video: Netflix U.S. growth sputters in face of rivals

Netflix U.S. growth sputters in face of rivals 01:23

 Netflix&apos;s global subscriber numbers blew past Wall Street&apos;s expectations Tuesday, but its growth in the U.S. and Canada lagged in the face of new streaming rivals. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Digital Trends Live - 1.22.20 | Jeff Bezos Cell Phone Hacked By Saudi Prince + Pajama Facial ID [Video]Digital Trends Live - 1.22.20 | Jeff Bezos Cell Phone Hacked By Saudi Prince + Pajama Facial ID

On the show today: A new report claims Jeff Bezos' phones was hacked by the crowned prince of Saudi Arabia; Sonos will be dropping support for older products; Netflix Q4 domestic subscriber growth was..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Johnson & Johnson misses revenue estimates [Video]Johnson & Johnson misses revenue estimates

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday posted a rare miss on quarterly revenue as sales of some of its major drugs fell short of Wall Street expectations. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street analysts buy into Netflix optimism amid Disney threat

Netflix Inc acknowledged pressure from Disney+ after the company reported its quarterly results. But executives largely brushed off the long-term global impact...
Reuters

LIVE: Netflix reports Q4 earnings as Wall Street examines the impact of rivals like Disney Plus (NFLX)

LIVE: Netflix reports Q4 earnings as Wall Street examines the impact of rivals like Disney Plus (NFLX)· Netflix reports earnings for its fourth quarter on Jan. 21 after the markets close. · Wall Street analysts are divided, but mostly optimistic, that the...
Business Insider

