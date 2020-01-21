Global  

Netflix adds nearly 9 million subscribers in first face-off with Disney+

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 January 2020
Netflix Inc. defied Wall Street's expectations — and its own — on Tuesday, adding nearly 8.8 million paid global subscribers in the fourth quarter, up 20 percent from the same time frame a year ago. The Los Gatos-based streaming giant had forecast 7.6 million global net adds during the quarter, when it first faced competition from Disney+ and, to a lesser extent, Apple TV+. Netflix now has 167 million paid subscribers worldwide. In addition, Netflix posted diluted earnings of $1.30 on revenues…
