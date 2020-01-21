Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Saudi crown prince reportedly hacked Jeff Bezos’s phone

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
A digital forensic analysis suggested the theft of data from the Amazon.com chief's phone in 2018 started with an infected video file sent via WhatsApp from the personal account of Mohammed bin Salman, the Guardian newspaper reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Saudi's crown prince denies Bezos phone hacking

Saudi's crown prince denies Bezos phone hacking 01:22

 On Wednesday Saudi's crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman refuted allegations that he hacked Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos' phone. Libby Hogan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Saudi's crown prince denies Bezos phone hacking [Video]Saudi's crown prince denies Bezos phone hacking

On Wednesday Saudi&apos;s crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman refuted allegations that he hacked Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos&apos; phone. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published

Did The Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Actually Hack Jeff Bezos' Phone? [Video]Did The Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Actually Hack Jeff Bezos' Phone?

British media has reported that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked by Mohammed bin Salman.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Saudi Crown Prince accused of hacking Jeff Bezos' phone met with more than a dozen tech execs and celebs during the same US trip. From Tim Cook to Oprah, here's everyone Mohammed bin Salman met with.

The Saudi Crown Prince accused of hacking Jeff Bezos' phone met with more than a dozen tech execs and celebs during the same US trip. From Tim Cook to Oprah, here's everyone Mohammed bin Salman met with.There's a good chance Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and venture capitalist Peter Thiel are having their phones examined right...
Business Insider

Media report claims Saudi crown prince hacked Jeff Bezos’ phone, Saudi dismisses report

The encrypted message believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone and extracted large amounts of data within hours, the report said.
Hindu Also reported by •NewsmaxFT.comZee NewsDNAThe AgeTamworth HeraldRIA Nov.MediaiteJerusalem PostAl Jazeera

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.