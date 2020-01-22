Sirius: 'You feel sorry for people who've invested a lot'

Mining giant Anglo American will buy Sirius, but for only a quarter of what it was worth months ago.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Watch! ‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ Star Stephanie Hollman Weighs In On D’Andra Simmons & LeeAnne Locken’s Dress Drama Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman revealed to OKMagazine.com that she was shocked at D'Andra Simmons dig at LeeAnne Locken during their cast trip to Thailand. D'Andra wore the.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 03:23Published on December 10, 2019

Tweets about this