Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gov. Ige talks living wage, state economy in 2020 state of the state address: Slideshow

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Several state senators, representatives and other public officials were present at Gov. David Ige's state of the state address where Ige spoke to members of the public at a joint session at the Hawaii State Legislature on Tuesday morning. During the address, Ige touched on several of the state's largest achievements and most prevalent pitfalls over the past few years. Click through the above gallery to see photos from the event. Ige said that one of the state's biggest challenges over the past…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Charlie Baker Set To Deliver State Of The Commonwealth Address

Gov. Charlie Baker Set To Deliver State Of The Commonwealth Address 00:23

 Gov. Charlie Baker is preparing to deliver his annual State of the Commonwealth address at a time of growing challenges for Massachusetts.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oklahoma Governor Orders Ban on State Travel To California [Video]Oklahoma Governor Orders Ban on State Travel To California

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday banned state-funded travel to California in response to a similar ban California placed on travel to the Sooner State. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:48Published

Visit the Michigan State Capitol, Experience History Being Made [Video]Visit the Michigan State Capitol, Experience History Being Made

The Michigan State Capitol opened on Jan. 1, 1879, to great acclaim. Designed by architect Elijah E. Myers, Michigan’s Capitol holds a special place in American history as one of the first state..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer picked by Dems for State of the Union response

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 4. Rep. Veronica Escobar of...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Delawareonline

What is going to happen to Russia after Putin's landmark 2020 speech?

Putin's most recent Address to the Federal Assembly should not be perceived separately from his intention to replace the top administration of the executive...
PRAVDA


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.