Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Animoca Brands to auction rare race car in F1 ® Delta Time game

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd (ASX:AB1) notes an upcoming auction for a rare race car as part of its F1® Delta Time game. The auction will start on 23 January 2020 at 3.00am GMT and run for one week. The China Edition 2019 Azure Dragon digital collectible race car is extremely rare as only one will ever be made available. The first in a series of four cars It is one of four cars in the Four Guardians limited series, with three more to be released in the coming months namely White Tiger, Black Tortoise, and Vermillion Bird. In F1 ® Delta Time there are 5 rarity and power levels for cars: Apex, Legendary, Epic, Rare, and Common, with Apex being the most scarce. Each race car in the Four Guardians series is of the Apex level and completely unique.   Full specs of the “China Edition 2019 Azure Dragon," details of this upcoming auction and more @F1DeltaTime #NFT surprises in store! ???????????? https://t.co/efMTRrUu0O#blockchain #animoca #F1 #ChineseNewYear #crypto #ETHEREUM #cryptocurrency #Dapps #technews #collectibles — F1® Delta Time (@F1DeltaTime) January 21, 2020  
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Terrifying Blizzard Buries Town over Time-Lapse [Video]Terrifying Blizzard Buries Town over Time-Lapse

Occurred on January 17, 2020 / St. John's, Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada Info from Licensor: The video covered 24 hrs time lapse in 30 seconds. the start date was Jan 17th, at 5.29 am till Jan. 18th..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:30Published

Digital Trends Live - 1.21.20 | Time To Regulate Artificial Intelligence + A Tesla Compact City Car?? [Video]Digital Trends Live - 1.21.20 | Time To Regulate Artificial Intelligence + A Tesla Compact City Car??

On the show today: Google's CEO calls for regulation of A.I.; Uber is letting some California drivers set their own rates; The Canoo EV lounge is taking early subscriptions for launch next year; Akili..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Delta expands service for $800 'CarePod' pet carrier

Delta is ready to expand its newest upper-class travel option — for pets. Delta Air Lines Inc. said Wednesday it's launching a "state-of-the-art pet travel...
bizjournals

Jannarelly Design-1 2020 review

Boutique manufacturer Jannarelly brings its Design-1 to the UK with great looks and a promising specification. But can it deliver on that promise where it...
Autocar


Tweets about this

ASXStockbot

ASX Bot Animoca Brands to auction rare race car in F1 ® Delta Time game https://t.co/OCcSeO6OL2 #ASXStockBot #ASX 13 hours ago

proactive_au

Proactive Australia $AB1 Animoca Brands to auction rare race car in F1 ® Delta Time game https://t.co/blLv1baTfo via @proactive_au… https://t.co/ESE6lZhK5X 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.