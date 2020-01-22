Animoca Brands to auction rare race car in F1 ® Delta Time game

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd (ASX:AB1) notes an upcoming auction for a rare race car as part of its F1® Delta Time game. The auction will start on 23 January 2020 at 3.00am GMT and run for one week. The China Edition 2019 Azure Dragon digital collectible race car is extremely rare as only one will ever be made available. The first in a series of four cars It is one of four cars in the Four Guardians limited series, with three more to be released in the coming months namely White Tiger, Black Tortoise, and Vermillion Bird. In F1 ® Delta Time there are 5 rarity and power levels for cars: Apex, Legendary, Epic, Rare, and Common, with Apex being the most scarce. Each race car in the Four Guardians series is of the Apex level and completely unique. Full specs of the "China Edition 2019 Azure Dragon," details of this upcoming auction and more @F1DeltaTime #NFT surprises in store! ???????????? https://t.co/efMTRrUu0O#blockchain #animoca #F1 #ChineseNewYear #crypto #ETHEREUM #cryptocurrency #Dapps #technews #collectibles — F1® Delta Time (@F1DeltaTime) January 21, 2020


