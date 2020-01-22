NZ dollar falls as coronavirus spreads beyond China
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () The spread of the coronavirus from China weighed on the New Zealand dollar although no cases have been reported here yet.The kiwi was trading at 65.90 US cents at 5pm in Wellington, although it had recovered from the day's low at...
China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans According to CNN, the death toll due to the new virus in China has reached six. More than 300 people have fallen ill. On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered "resolute efforts to curb the spread" of the virus. The central Chinese city...
The coronavirus started in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has already seen hundreds taken ill, with four confirmed deaths. Heightened precautions are being taken in China and elsewhere by governments,..
World stock markets looked to be getting back to full strength on Wednesday, as updates from China about the spread of a new flu-like coronavirus raised hopes... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters