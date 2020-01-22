Global  

NZ dollar falls as coronavirus spreads beyond China

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
NZ dollar falls as coronavirus spreads beyond ChinaThe spread of the coronavirus from China weighed on the New Zealand dollar although no cases have been reported here yet.The kiwi was trading at 65.90 US cents at 5pm in Wellington, although it had recovered from the day's low at...
News video: China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans

China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans 01:11

 China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans According to CNN, the death toll due to the new virus in China has reached six. More than 300 people have fallen ill. On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered "resolute efforts to curb the spread" of the virus. The central Chinese city...

Shanghai residents queue in pharmacies to buy masks amid the spreading of a coronavirus in China [Video]Shanghai residents queue in pharmacies to buy masks amid the spreading of a coronavirus in China

Dozens of people in Shanghai lined up in a pharmacy to buy masks amid the coronavirus scare in China. The video, filmed on January 21, shows residents queuing in a line to buy masks in a pharmacy..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published

Coronavirus Spreads In China [Video]Coronavirus Spreads In China

The coronavirus started in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has already seen hundreds taken ill, with four confirmed deaths. Heightened precautions are being taken in China and elsewhere by governments,..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published


Global Markets: Stocks shake off China virus worries, dollar gains

World stock markets looked to be getting back to full strength on Wednesday, as updates from China about the spread of a new flu-like coronavirus raised hopes...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

Gold slips as dollar gains, fears ease about China virus

Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and investors played down any immediate impact on the global economy from the outbreak of a new coronavirus...
Reuters India


