Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Hyundai fourth-quarter profit beats view on brisk SUV sales, shares jump 5%

Hyundai fourth-quarter profit beats view on brisk SUV sales, shares jump 5%

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co reported a better than expected quarterly operating profit, helped by brisk sales of sport-utility vehicles such as its Tucson and Palisade models.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hyundai Motor returns to profit in fourth-quarter as SUV sales boost margins

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co swung to a fourth-quarter profit from a loss a year earlier, helped by brisk sales of sport-utility vehicles such as its Tucson...
Reuters

Hyundai Motor boosts Q4 and 2019 full year profits

Hyundai Motor said fourth quarter sales revenue rose to KRW27.87 trillion compared with KRW25.23 trillion a year earlier as strengthened product mix with...
Just-Auto

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.