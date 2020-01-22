Global  

Sainsbury's CEO Coupe to be replaced by retail director Roberts

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Mike Coupe will step down as CEO of Sainsbury's at the end of May after six years at the helm, with Britain's second largest supermarket group opting for continuity by choosing retail and operations director Simon Roberts as his successor.
