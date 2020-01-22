Global  

Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh meets Union Finance Minister

Sify Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh on Tuesday called on Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.
News video: Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman attends 'Halwa ceremony' at Finance ministry |Oneindia

Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman attends 'Halwa ceremony' at Finance ministry |Oneindia 01:31

 AHEAD OF PRINTING OF THE UNION BUDGET 2020, THE CUSTOMARY 'HALWA CEREMONY' WAS HELD ON MONDAY AT THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE. FINANCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMAN, UNION MINISTER OF STATE FOR FINANCE AND CORPORATE AFFAIRS ANURAG THAKUR AND OTHER GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS WERE ALSO PRESENT AT THE CEREMONY. THE...

